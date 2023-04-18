General

Ten private drug-addicts rehabilitation centres in Rajshahi division were given financial grants worth Taka 29 lakh aimed at improving service delivery activities.

On behalf of the Rajshahi divisional office of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), the grant cheques were distributed at the office conference hall of the Commissioner of Rajshahi division today.

Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah attended and addressed the cheque distribution ceremony as chief guest, while DNC Divisional Director Fazlul Rahman was in the chair.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police of Rajshahi Range Abdul Baten, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Anisur Rahman, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division Moinul Islam and Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

In his remarks, Commissioner Jafarullah urged the cheque-recipient organizations to improve their quality of services and make those easy so that the aims and objectives of extending the grants are full-filled.

He also called for spending the money as per the existing rules and regulations so that the target group of people can derive total benefits.

Commissioner Jafarullah urged the DNC officials to monitor the grant management activities intensively.

DIG Abdul Baten called for more modern and adequate safe treatment facilities towards the drug addicts for their rehabilitation mentioning addiction can tear families and destroy lives.

The people who inject drugs and suffer from addiction need a great deal of professional help to overcome this disease.

Drug addiction and HIV/AIDS are interlinked. So, there is no alternative to concerted efforts.

RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman said adequate rehabilitation and treatment can be the crucial means of recovering the persons addicted to various drugs and narcotics to ensure their normal life.

Ensuring modern and adequate safe treatment facilities towards the drug addicts has become crucial because addiction can tear families and destroy lives.

Commissioner Rahman stressed on social responsibility to bring back the persons, the youths in particular, involved in trading, addiction and trafficking of drugs to normal life.

The communities side by side with the law-enforcing agencies and other government organizations concerned should come forward and work together to protect people from deadly consequences of the crimes, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha