The Galchi-Rasuwagadhi road section has been disrupted after a dry landslide taking place at Lamasoti of Belkotgadhi Municipality-7 in Nuwakot district since Thursday afternoon. With the landslide, vehicular movement to and from Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts is fully obstructed, Chief of District Traffic Police Office Guna Nidhi Khakurel said.

As there is no other alternative route to travel for four-wheelers, Khakurel has urged the motorists to travel along the Tokha-Chhahare road section.

A dry landslide occurred from some 500 metres has completely disrupted some 200 metres of road at Lamasoti, it is said.

The Office of the Galchhi-Rasuwagadhi Road Project and Division Road Office, Nuwakot, are working to resume the vehicular movement by clearing the debris but clearing the debris is a challenging job as the landslide is still taking place, Spokesperson of Galchhi-Rasuwagadhi Road Project Santaram Pandey said.

The landslide has also caused damages to power transmission line and some electric poles in the affected areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal