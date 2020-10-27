business, Trading

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta has said that the process to build a dry port would soon begin. Inspecting the construction site of the dry port in ward no. 1 of Mahakali municipality on Tuesday, he said the project will receive the government's priority.

A team led by Commerce Secretary will soon take stock of affairs and begin the process for construction. On the occasion, Minister Bhatta was joined by MP Dipak Prasad Bhatta, state assembly member Man Bahadur Sunar and a technical team from the Ministry.

The technical team of the Ministry will start work from coming November 1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal