Stocks today sustained the gaining streak with the key index of the major bourse settled at 6,290 which was the highest in the last 100 days.

DSEX, the prime index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 8.95

points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,290.20. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 1.96 points to finish at 2,195.29 and the Shariah Index (DSES) closed the day with 0.24 point up at 1,368.25.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9,329.11 million, which Taka 7,119.86 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 355 issues traded, 58 declined, 115 advanced and 182 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

BSC was the most traded stock, followed by Rupali Life, Interco, GEMINISEA and PROVATIINS.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All

Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 25.24 points to settle at 18,530.45 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-advancing 16.16 points to close at 11,094.14.

Of the issues traded, 45 declined, 76 advanced and 90 remained unchanged on the CSE.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha