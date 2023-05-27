General

A number of ultra poor families living in the char villages of Sadar, Raipura and Belabo upazilas of the district have been able to change their destitution by rearing ducks.

The inhabitants of char villages are mostly poor, losing everything by river erosion. A couple of years ago, they started rearing ducks on a commercial basis with the determination to change the economic condition of their families. On an average there are more than 50 ducks in one family and they are earning Taka 3 to 4 thousand every month selling eggs and ducks.

Morjina Begum, a housewife of char Alokbali village under Sadar upazila, told BSS that she gets on an average 35 to 40 eggs every day from her pets and she is now earning Taka over seven thousand every month.

She is happy now as she found the path of regular earning through duck farming successfully, she said.

Her children are now going to school. Like her now there are a number of poor families in different char areas of the district whose only income source is poultry, especially duck rearing, Morjina added.

District Livestock officer Habibur Rahman said duck farming business has also become a stable employment source. Many people including poor and marginal unemployed youths are now joining the business and have become economically solvent by rearing ducks alongside trading of the domestic bird and its egg.

He said duck farming is less expensive, simple and commercially viable.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha