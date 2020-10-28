General

The construction of a building of Duduwa rural municipality in Banke district has gained momentum. A well-equipped office building is being constructed over 20 kaththa land at ward-3, Bankatti where the rural municipality’s centre was located. The four-storied modern building is under construction at an estimated cost of Rs 102.21 million.

Chief administrator officer of Duduwa rural municipality Parshuram Upadhya said the building with a capacity to accommodate 400 people has a multipurpose meeting hall, small conference hall, 32 rooms, store room, wash room, parking space for big and light vehicles, play ground, waiting stand for service recipients and lift.

“At least 25 percent of the construction has been completed in three months since the contract was signed for the same”, he shared. The construction works are continuing despite the outbreak of coronavirus infection and ban in the supply of river products, the chief administrative officer added.

Duduwa chair Narendra Kumar Chaudhary said the construction of multipurpose building would make the office works easier and service delivery convenient.

Dinesh Bahadur Shahi, Project Engineer of Royal Construction that was awarded the contract, said the building construction would be completed and handed over before six months of the contract expiry date if the current progress was something to go by.

As informed the federal government and district coordination committee have provided grants for the building construction and the rural municipality would bear remaining costs if necessary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal