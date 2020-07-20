General

The Dumre-Beshishahar road section is blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall since last night.

The road section at Ghumtibhir near to Ridikhola of Bhanu Municipality-3 is blocked after a landslide decanted there leaving the road section blocked since this morning, Dumre Area Police Office said.

Police have further stated that it will take some hours to clear the debris deposited at the place to resume the transport.

Similarly, Ramjakot road section of Rishing Rural Municipality is also blocked due to landslide. District Police office Tanahun has however informed that there was no obstruction in Muglin-Kotre road section of the Prithvi Highway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal