Deurali settlement at Byas Municipality-3 along the Madiseti river banks has posed the risk of being washed away. Bus sadly, calls of the villagers for saving the settlement housing around 400 households have yet to be heard.

There is a need to construct embankments along the river banks to protect the villages and the Municipality has been urged in this regard, said Til Bahadur Thapa, chair of the local Namaste Deurali Youth Club.

The Club has constructed a playground by leveling the land through the use of a dozer. The playground and the entire settlement have been at risk of being eroded by the river, he said.

The concerned authorities should timely act to protect the settlement, said a local resident, Baburam Bagale. The Municipality is concerned about the matter and plans are afoot to construct embankments along the river banks in coordination with Rishing Rural Municipality, said the Municipality Mayor Baikuntha Neupane.

Source: National News Agency Nepal