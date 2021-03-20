General

Durga Prasad Timsina who was in Kolkata-based jail for 40 years was released Saturday.

Timsina had been 'serving jail term without trial' for such a long time in Dum Dum Central jail. He was released after the Kolkata High Court order.

He was handed to his brother Prakash Chandra Timsina in the witness of Nepal's Consulate General in Kolkata. When Durga Prasad left Ilam in 2037BS, his brother Prakash was the 7th Grader.

He was kept in the jail without trial for such long time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal