General

The District Administration Office, Chitwan has started distributing e-passport from December 22 (Wednesday) onwards.

The office has made arrangement for service seekers to receive passport by filling up online form.

Public Information Officer of the DAO, Khemraj Poudel shared online application was mandatory for obtaining passport. Form can be filled up from anywhere on mobile or computer, he added.

After filling up all details online, one has to reach the office for photograph. Poudel informed.

An arrangement will be made to fill up online form at the help desk of DAO, he added.

Chief District Officer Ashman Tamang informed that 14 online forms were filled up and submitted for passport service on Wednesday alone.

The e-passport is available within two weeks after online submission of the form, CDO Tamang informed. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal