An earthquake has been felt in the hilly districts of Sudur Paschim Province. The earthquake measuring 4.6 in the Richter scale occurred at 9:26 am this morning and was felt in Baitadi, Bajhang, Doti and other districts.

According to Rajesh Sharma, Technical Assistant of Seismology Center Surkhet, the epicenter of the earthquake was at Lekhgaon in Bajhang. No damage has been reported as of yet due to the earthquake.

Source: National News Agency Nepal