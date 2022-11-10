General

Earthquake has occurred in Bajura district at 5.13 am today. The National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said the epicentre of the tremor measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was located at Kada area in Khaptad Chhededaha rural municipality of Bajura district.

The Center stated that this is not the aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015 but a fresh earthquake.

Before this, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake with its epicentre in Khaptad National Park had struck Doti district at 2.12 am on Wednesday. Six people were killed and eight others were injured when a house collapsed at Gairagaun of Purbi Chauki rural municipality of the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal