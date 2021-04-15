General

Nepal's eastern borders have been sealed off for 72 hours since 6.00 am this morning in the run-up of West Bengal elections.

Kakadbhitta and Bhadrapur borders have been sealed off in view of the Loksabha elections to be held on April 17.

Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Timsina shared that the borders have been sealed off from 6.00 am (April 15) to 6.00 pm (April 17).

According to him, the mobility of people and transportation has been completely restricted during the period. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal