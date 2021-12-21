General

The Election Commission (EC) of Nepal has appointed district judges from the districts concerned as election officers for the purpose of election to be held on January 26, 2022 for the National Assembly (NA) members. The appointment will come into effect from December 27.

Judge of Morang District Court Bharat Lamsal has been appointed the Election Officer for Province 1; Brajesh Pyakurel of Dhanusha District Court for Province 2 and Dilli Ratna Shrestha of Makawanpur District Court was appointed the Election Officer for Bagmati Province.

Likewise, Judge Shree Krishna Bhattarai of Kaski District Court was appointed the Election Officer for Gandaki Province while Judge Ritendra Thapa of Dang District Court for Lumbini Province and Judge Dr Rajendra Kumar Acharya of Surkhet District Court was appointed for the NA election to be held for the NA members representing Karnali Province, according to EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma.

Similarly, Judge Jayananda Paneru of Kailali District Court has been appointed for the Sudurpaschim Province as the Election Officer.

Source: National News Agency Nepal