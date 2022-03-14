General

The Election Commission has approved the Local-Level Election Observation Guidelines and Financial Management Procedure-2078 for the local-level election scheduled for May 13.

At a news conference organised by EC on Monday, EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel, shared that Election Observation Guidelines-2078 was already approved and brought into implementation.

Activities related to checking the namelist and details of voters as well as correct mistakes were underway, it is learnt.

Name list of the chief returning officers and election officers to be deployed in the elections has been received from the respective bodies and homework was underway for deputation.

Saying election would be monitored through different mechanism not to allow the election to become costly, the EC urged all to be serious and help EC in its task of making the election clean, fearless and economical as Election Code of Conduct is not only the legal but also the moral obligation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal