General

The Election Commission (EC) has urged the newly elected people's representatives at local levels not to conduct any programme that would influence the election of district coordination committee (DCC) scheduled for June 11. Giving a statement on Friday, EC also asked them not to leave their workplace until the poll is concluded.

The federal and provincial governments and political parties have also been asked to cooperate for fair conduct of DCC election.

There is a legal provision that chair and vice chair of rural municipalities and mayor and deputy mayor of municipalities are eligible to vote in the poll.

Chief returning officers have already been directed to organise the poll within the timeframe as stipulated by clause 5 of the DCC Election Directive, 2078, said the EC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal