General

The Election Commission (EC) has made it clear that the citizens reaching 18 years by November 19 this year (on the eve of upcoming election) and those registering their names in the voters list by August 4 this year can exercise their franchise.

The Province Assembly and House of Representatives (HoR) elections are going to be held at once on November 20 this year. The EC, on August 8, had decided to this effect.

There were over 17.73 million voters registered at EC for the last May 13 local level election. Of them, around 11.54 million had cast their ballot, according to the EC.

Voter name registration was opened till the day when the government announced the date of the upcoming election.

In a statement released by the EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel on Sunday, the EC clarified that there is a legal provision that those reaching 18 by November 19 this year and registered in the voter list could cast the vote.

Those not registered even in the last voter list will be barred from casting their votes, said Spokesperson Poudel in the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal