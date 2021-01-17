Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Election Commission has garnered suggestions from the representatives of political parties on how the upcoming election to the House of Representatives (HoR) could be held in a free, fair and economical manner.

The representatives of the political parties at federal, provincial and local levels were consulted on review of the polling booth and centres and update of voter's list.

The voters' list is getting updated in all 753 local levels from January 28 to February 3. The EC sought cooperation and coordination from political parties throughout the country. The EC has further expected people's active participation in updating the voter's list.

During the discussion on Sunday, various political parties including NCP, NCP (Dahal-Nepal faction), Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Bibeksheel Sajha Party had the participation.

On the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya shared information about the minimum standard to be followed in election management and preliminary preparation. EC needs cooperation from political parties on update of voter's list, review of polling booth and polling centres among others.

The political representatives spoke for going for election as all state mechanisms were centred on the election. NCP (Dahal-Nepal) faction leader Rajendra Prasad Pandey shared that his party would furnish suggestion to the EC regarding the update of voters’ list and determination of the polling booth and polling centre within few days.

Nepali Congress leader Ananda Prasad Dhungana suggested for correction in the errors on the voters’ list as, he said, even the name of party’s authentic candidates was found missing in the past.

NCP representative Baburam Dahal opined to go for election in full swing as environment for the same was appropriate.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Sushil Shrestha opined to end the wrong trend of fixing the polling centre under the pressure of major political parties. Shrestha also stressed on managing the voting opportunity to the Nepalis living abroad.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party leader Prem Suwal argued for removal of threshold for getting the status of national political party. He added that a political party runs by following the principles not numbers of the followers.

Nepali Janata Dal, Janata Dal Nepal, Bibeksheel Sajha Party leaders stressed on making stern policy to end the trend of breaching election code of conduct.

Source: National News Agency Nepal