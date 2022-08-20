General

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the federal, provincial and local governments not to implement Election Constituency Infrastructure Development Programme or similar nature plan and any new programme that had not been stipulated in the budget.

The election commission issued the directive to all three tiers of the government not to execute such programme since the implementation of new programme that were not stipulated in the plan and budget would influence voters and affect election integrity.

EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel shared that directive was issued to the governments not to operate and implement any new programme and project apart from disaster risk reduction related activities, humanitarian support and necessary actions required for preventing health related pandemic. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal