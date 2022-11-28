General

The Election Commission (EC) has reminded political parties and poll candidates participating in the elections to the Member of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly to submit details of their election expenditures within 35 days of the announcement of the poll results. The voting for the twin elections was held on November 20.

The details of election expenditures under the first-past-the-post system should be submitted to the respective province and the district election office in line with the Member of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly Election Directives, 2079.

The candidates should mention details of their bank accounts and the responsible persons who have been tasked with looking after election expenditures.

Similarly, under the expenditures used for election publicity campaign, the respective candidates should submit the details to the election office within 15 days of the completion of the voting by themselves or through their representatives.

Similarly, under the proportional representation system, details of the election expenditures should be submitted within 35 days of the completion of the voting as per the Member of the House of Representatives Proportional Election Directives, 2079 (34), and the Member of the Province Assembly Proportional Election Directives, 2079 (36).

Source: National News Agency Nepal