The Election Commission has drawn the attention of political parties not to make decision in the support or against the vice-presidential candidate during the silence hour. The vice-presidential election is taking place on March 17.

Issuing a press release today, the EC called attention of the political parties regarding the meeting of some political parties over candidates and statement made in this regard.

The EC reminded that election related activities have been prohibited before 48 hours of the election-day in order to hold the election in a free, fearless, transparent and impartial environment.

The press statement issued by EC Spokesperson mentioned that political parties are not allowed to carry out any activities like election campaign, meeting, interaction, assembly as well as ask for voting in favour or against a candidate, ask vote through digital platform like SMS, facebook during the silence hour.

Source: National News Agency Nepal