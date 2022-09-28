General

The Election Commission has enforced the election code of conduct, 2079 BS(2022) beginning from today in view of the elections of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly. The voting for the twin elections will be taking place on November 20, Sunday in a single phase.

The EC has directed the government at all three levels to make necessary arrangements for the implementation of the code of conduct.

The Nepal government, ministers, Province government and ministers, constitutional bodies and office-bearers, the Government bodies at all three levels and officials there, local executive and its members, employees at the federal, province and local levels have been instructed to implement and abide by the code of conduct.

The code of conduct is also for the security bodies, security officials and employees, government, semi-government and public offices and employees, political parties and their sister organisations, election candidates and people concerned, political parties and election representative of candidates, vote counting representatives and any person holding the public posts.

The code of conduct aims to ensure the election is a free, impartial, transparent and held in peaceful atmosphere was published in the Nepal Gazette on August 29.

Source: National News Agency Nepal