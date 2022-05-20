General

The Election Commission (EC) has formed a high-level probe team to issue necessary directive to the Chief Election Officer after making on-site study about voting that was obstructed at Triyuga municipality-12 in Udayapur.

The commission had formed the committee under the leadership of Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari. The team is carrying out onsite inspection at Triyuga-12 polling centres.

According to the EC’s decision on May 19, the team would carry out on-site inspection of the site and issue necessary directive from the commission, informed EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

Voting process of Triyuga-12 was obstructed at Janapremi primary school polling centre on last May 13.

Likewise, the EC has also formed a committee headed by Commissioner Sagun Shumsher Rana to make onsite investigation into the voting process of Budhiganga municipality. The committee has been tasked to submit a report after investigation. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal