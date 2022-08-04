General

With the government's decision to hold federal and provincial elections in a single phase on coming November 20, the Election Commission (EC) has geared up preparations for it.

The EC on Thursday made it clear that it was capable to hold the election on the stipulated date in a free and fair manner. EC officials had met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on July 6 and recommended the government to hold the elections to the provincial and federal parliaments on November 20, reasoning that the term of the present lawmakers will expire on December 7. The EC had made the recommendation for announcement of election date by maintaining at least 120 days as election period.

Organizing a press conference after the announcement of the election date on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said the EC would not expedite the preparations for coming election. According to him, the election calendar would be published immediately after Dashain.

He thanked the government for deciding to hold the provincial and federal elections in a single phase.

As per EC, some 1 million voters will be increased for the coming election. Similarly, the process of party registration will begin as per Article 271 of Constitution of Nepal and Section 48 of Political Parties Act, 2073.

He said Rs 8.11 billion was spent to hold the local level elections while Rs 10 billion is estimated to be spent for the coming election.

The EC will also update the booth and voting centres.

Source: National News Agency Nepal