The Election Commission (EC) of Nepal is holding discussions with the leaders of political parties on Friday in regard to the progress made so far on the upcoming local level poll. The EC is also expected to inform the politicians about the progress taking place about poll and solicit recommendations from the political parties.

EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel stated that representatives of 17 political parties have been invited at the EC at 11:30 am on Friday.

"Almost a month has passed after the poll announcement. The main purpose of the meeting is to discuss and conduct interaction to receive feedback from parties," Poudel said.

The EC has asked the political parties to send two representatives along with a leader at the consultation.

Eighty political parties have submitted their application in the EC for the purpose of local level election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal