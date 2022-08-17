General

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a four-point directive to the government for the effective security management of the election to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly scheduled for November 20.

The EC has asked the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and Home Ministry to prepare a security plan and provide it to EC as per the section 4 of the Election Commission Act, 2073.

Similarly, it has directed the government to prepare detail security plan ensuring the smooth voting at all polling centres as well as to make effective arrangement for the deployment of security personnel.

EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel said directive has also been issued to inform all security agencies about the action to be taken as per the election act in case there is obstruction in voting in the polling centre, making provision of mobilization of retired security personnel in case additional security force is required, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal