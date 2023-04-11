General

The Election Commission (EC) has launched a voter education training session for volunteers in all three constituencies for the HoR by-election scheduled for coming April 23.

The two-day training session on April 10-11 will prepare volunteers, two of them to be deployed at each of Bara constituency 2, Tanahun constituency 1 and Chitwan constituency 2, it has been said.

Election commissioner Dr Janaki Kumari Tuladhar inaugurated the session at Tanahun constituency 1, the EC secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi at Chitwan 2 and under-secretary Surya Prasad Aryal- at Bara 2. The prepared volunteers are tasked with providing voter education. Their remuneration is Rs 1,000 a day each.

Source: National News Agency Nepal