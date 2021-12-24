General

The Election Commission (EC) has proposed the date of local level election coming April 27. The EC officials held the discussion with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday and suggested for holding the local level election in the single phase across the country.

In case the election is to be held in two phases, the date for the second phase could be May 5. It was what Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya proposed before the PM.

On the occasion, PM Deuba thanked EC for its activities and said he would discuss the proposal with other political parties and take decision accordingly.

Discussion was held also on whether the electronic voting machine could be used in the coming election, according EC Spokesperson, Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

As per the provision in the Local Level Election Act, 2073, the EC has the authority to recommend the date of local level election to the government.

The term of the local level representatives is expiring coming May 19.

