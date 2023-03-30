General

The Election Commission has endorsed and published the final name list of voters for the by-election to be held on April 23.

As per the endorsed voter's list, there are a total of 1,801,566 million voters. Among them, 88,52,046 voters are women, 91,49,335 men and 185 others.

After the November 20 election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly, the country recorded increase in number of voters by 12,996.

The by-election is being held at constituency no 2 of Chitwan, constituency no 2 of Bara, and constituency no 1 of Tanahu.

Information to this was shared in a press release issued by EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudyal.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS