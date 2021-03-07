General

The Election Commission (EC) has said that the Supreme Court's verdict delivered on Sunday regarding the authenticity of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was registered at the EC after receiving it in the office time.

Issuing a press statement, EC's Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha said that the SC's verdict regarding the EC's decision taken on different dates to register the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was received adding that the decision was scrapped from the certiorari order of the SC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal