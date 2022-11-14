General

The Election Commission (EC) has sought clarification from nine election candidates in Banke for violating the Election Code of Conduct.

They were found distributing rice to the public in attempts to woo voters, displaying banners, and not following the election norms and values, according to District Code of Conduct Monitoring Officer, Khadananda Adhikari.

HoR independent candidates, Diwakar Khanal and Bageshwor Chaulagain, and candidates from the RPP Nepal, the Sadbhawana Party and the Janata Samajwadi Party are among those who were asked to submit clarification.

Adhikari, who is also the Chief of District Treasury Controller Office, said political parties and candidates had been urged not to take help of unlawful means to influence voters while warning of action in the violation of the Code of Conduct.

Source: National News Agency Nepal