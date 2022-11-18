General

The Election Commission (EC) has sought clarification from the Chief of Chhipaharmai rural municipality and the chief administrative officer for appointing teacher in violation of the Election Code of Conduct.

The EC sought clarification from the rural municipality officials based on a complaint filed at the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) that the rural municipality had published a notice regarding appointing teachers on contract service and continued the appointment process so far. The rural municipality officials have been asked to give their clarification on this matter within 24 hours.

Before this also the EC had sought clarification from teachers of various public campuses and schools regarding the violation of the code of conduct.

Source: National News Agency Nepal