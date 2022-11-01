General

The Election Commission (EC) has sought nine clarifications in a day acting on the complaints related to violation of code of conduct issued for upcoming federal and provincial parliamentary elections.

The commission has sent separate letters to those bearing beneficial posts, election candidates, local representatives, teachers and government employees, among others seeking clarification within 24 hours.

Urging all sides to comply with the code of conduct, Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said investigation and action would be initiated acting on the complaints and information related to code of conduct breach were received.

The EC has sought 60 clarifications out of a total of 150 complaints received so far. Source: National News Agency Nepal