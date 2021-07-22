Key Issues

The Election Commission of Nepal has asked all the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP)’s executive members to attend the Commission’s with authentic papers for verification.

The Commission had constituted a bench to settle intraparty disputes and has been conducting hearing since July 18 on the authenticity and ownership issues. In its latest course of action, the Commission, has asked the executive members of the party to be present before the Commission office with papers that were produced during the merger between the Rastriya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party to become Janata Samajwadi Party, said spokesperson at the Commission, Raj Kumar Shrestha.

Shrestha said the Commission has also summoned the executive members of the JSP on July 26 at 11:00 am along with a copy of their Nepali citizenship identity card or voter identity card.

Both Mahantha Thakur-led faction and Upendra Yadav-led faction of the party had advocated on the official ownership and authenticity of the party which came to an end today. Eight persons from Thakur faction had advocated today while six representing Yadav faction had conducted hearing since the Commission conducted hearing on the party ownership issue.

Both the warring factions had submitted applications to the Commission claiming ownership over the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal