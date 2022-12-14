General

The Election Commission (EC) has extended thanks to all three tiers of the government for discharging their crucial roles in successfully accomplishing the elections to the members of House of Representatives and Province Assemblies.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) thanked the Government of Nepal, province governments, local governments, office of the chief returning officers and returning officers, local administration, employees and security personnel involved in election, political parties and candidates for playing pivotal roles in competing the epochal tasks of carrying out elections.

Also, the election commission has extended gratefulness to all voters for participating in the elections and using their voting rights.

The commission has also extended special thanks to the mass media and media workers for their role to consistently keep vigil on electoral and political process through information, communications and news, encourage voters to participate in voting process and report election affairs. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal