The election commission has decided to inform the federal parliament and province parliament secretariat and all district election offices about the separate status of the CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre).

According to EC spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha, the Commission took this decision following the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, the EC has also urged the UML and Maoist Centre to submit an application if they wish to merge the parties decoding from their central committees.

The Supreme Court on March 7 issued a verdict that the name 'Nepal Communist Party' (NCP) belongs to leader Rishi Kattel.

The decision had come in response to a writ petition filed by leader Kattel arguing that NCP led by KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had similar name to the party he was leading.

Following the Court’s verdict both UML and Maoist Centre decided to remain as separate parties and launch their political activities in independent status.

Source: National News Agency Nepal