The Election Commission has transported the ballot papers for the House of Representatives (HoR) and Province Assembly (PA) election by helicopter. The ballot papers that were earlier shipped to Surkhet were taken to Jumla on Nepali (NA) Army helicopter.

NA Nandabox Battalion Chief Rabin Thapa said the NA-055 ECU Écureuil helicopter flew twice towards Jumla carrying the ballot papers.

As he said, the Karnali Highway at the moment is not suitable for transporting the ballot papers to the district in large trucks and that’s why an aerial route was chosen for the shipping. The transport from Kathmandu to Surkeht was done in trucks.

The District Court, Jumla’s judge and Chief District Election Officer Bishnu Prasad Gautam coordinated the shipping of 151 thousands of ballots for Proportional Representation electoral system by flight. He also confirmed the arrival of PR ballot papers in the district.

According to him, 77 thousand ballot papers are for the HoR elections while the 74 thousand are for the PA elections. Now, the shipping of four thousand ballot papers from Surkhet is awaited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal