General

The Election Commission has said the violation of the Silence Period that has been enforced since last midnight in view of the elections to the Member of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly is punishable by laws.

The EC has directed the entire returning and monitoring officers to promptly respond to any cases of the violation of Silence Period in accordance with the Election (Offense and Punishment) Act, 2073 BS, and inform it to the EC.

The Clause 24 (5) of the Act bans any election publicity campaigns before 48 hours of the voting day, and the EC and returning and monitoring officers have the authority to fine up to Rs 25,000 in case of the breaching of the Provision, according to EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

The EC has written to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Nepal Press Council, reminding them of the Provision to be followed 48 hours before the voting day until the completion of voting procedures. The Ministry and Council has been asked not to disseminate or broadcast any contents relating to the activities of political parties or the candidates or the election publicity campaign.

The EC has urged all people not to and cause not to carry out any activities related to election publicity i.e. gatherings, interactions, assemblies, workshops and seminars until vote count is complete.

Similarly, they have been asked not to and cause not to upload, comment, tag, like and counter-comment on anything election related on social sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Any political campaigns and publicity though social sites, and news websites have also been prohibited. Such activities and things should be removed if done, it directed. The Advertisement Board has been asked to do a monitoring.

Wearing the clothing, logos, badges, T-shirts, jackets, shawls, caps, vests, facemasks, bags and stickers that would symbolically identify candidates and any political parties around polling centers have been banned. Security personnel deployed for the polls have been directed to take action against such activities, it has been said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal