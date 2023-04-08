General

The business community involved in educational activities has expressed their concerns about the issues in the 'Guideline for Approval of Abroad Study, 2079' issued recently by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

They attending a meeting of the Educational Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) in Dillibazaar today accused the government of trying to tightening a screw on receiving the no objection certificate (NOC) required to study in a foreign country, through the Guideline.

The meeting chaired by acting chairperson of the ECAN Devidas Bhattarai decided to submit a memorandum on the matter to the government while demanding corrections in the Guideline.

The Guideline has also put restrictions on the process of getting a NOC, choosing the subject and the educational institute where an aspirant want to enroll and the exchange of foreign currencies, they accused.

"NOC should be accessible for all. Education is right of a citizen. One can pursue education in anywhere of the world. The Guideline has granted permission for a Nepali citizen to pursue Bachelor's level and above. Nepali citizens should be granted a permission to study irrespective in home country or foreign lands," said Bhattarai.

Approved on March 2, the Guideline is said to be implemented from coming April 15.

Source: National News Agency - RSS