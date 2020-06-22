General

Educational Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) has demanded the government to provide them facilities by enlisting them under the most-affected sector.

The ECAN shared that though the government has eased the lockdown to some extent, it has become challenging to run the consultancy business as students and parents do not come for consultation in a regular manner.

A press release issued by ECAN General Secretary Deepak Raj Bhusal demanded the government to provide facilities to them in instalment of bank loan and communication as well as in one-month rent.

Source: National News Agency Nepal