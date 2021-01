Key Issues, politics

The Election Commission, Nepal (ECN) today submitted its annual report for the fiscal year, 2019/20 to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya presented the report amid a function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Sheetal Niwas. The occasion was attended by also election commissioners Narendra Dahal and Ishwori Prasad Paudyal and the ECN Secretary Dev Kumari Guragain.

Source: National News Agency Nepal