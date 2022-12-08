Trading

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said if the consumption of electricity is ensured, it would help boost economic development.

Time has come to ensure increase in electricity consumption within the country, he said, arguing that it would contribute to reduce trade loss. It is time to reap benefit from the investment made in the hydropower sector.

Minister Sharma said so during an inauguration of Fin Electro Tech-2022 exhibition in the federal capital. He shared that return of the investment was not as per expectation in the recent days due to impact of COVID crisis and Russia-Ukraine war. “It’s not more time to sell but to consume it within the country,” the Minister reiterated.

In the programme, executive director of Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, said even the market of electric goods would expand once the consumption of electricity goes up. “Only consumption of electricity ensures prosperity. Exporting electricity during monsoon is not our success,” he underscored.

Senior vice chairperson of FNCCI, Chandra Dhakal, urged the government to save the investment of billions of rupees in the electricity generation. “Electricity is wasted due to lack of infrastructures. PPA is awaited for the projects of billions of rupees,” he reminded.

The exhibition will run for three days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal