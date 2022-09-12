General

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Anil Kumar Sinha said minor indicators of the economy should be made robust for the country’s development.

In a concluding session of a week-long training on corporate laws imparted to economic-beat journalists, he noted that the national economy should be made more dynamic to bring the country to sustainable development, recalling that Nepal has adopted the liberal economic model.

The training was organized by Nepal Bar Association and Society of Economic Journalists Nepal (SEJON).

As tiny matters of the economy play crucial role in the development of the society and country, all sides should pay attention even on the small things, he added.

On the occasion, NBA Chairperson Gopal Krishna Ghimire said legal practitioners are not only earning money through their advocate roles but also a campaigner of the society.

“Legal practitioners are the campaigners as well. They do not only pursue their works for earning money”, he noted, adding, “They have their responsibility to the society”.

Also speaking on the occasion, SEJON Chair Janardan Baral said SEJON and NBA would continue to provide such training to journalists in coming days as well.

In the training, journalists were trained on bank and financial laws, foreign investment, international trade, insurance, financial transactions and contracts, tax, intellectual property, mass media laws, public procurement law, corporate and stock market, among others. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal