The broadcasting reach of the state-owned Radio Nepal has reached 92.0 percent of the population as of Falgun 2079.

According to the economic survey of the current financial year presented in the parliament by Finance Minister Dr Prakasharan Mahat today, the density of Internet subscribers has reached 130.64 percent, while access to digital television has reached 72.0 per cent of households.

Likewise, 7,944 newspapers have been registered in different languages until the same period with news/articles being published weekly in 38 different languages from Gorkhapatra daily.

Broadband Internet service has reached all local level offices and 6,743 ward offices by the period. Similarly, broadband internet connection has been completed in 4,390 health centers and 5,318 community schools.

Free Wi-Fi hotspots are available in religious and tourist places including Baraha Chettra, Annapurna Circuit, Muktinath Temple Complex, Janaki Temple Complex, Pathibhara Temple, Halesi Temple, Gadhimai Temple Complex in Bara.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal