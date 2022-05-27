business, Trading

The Economic Survey of the fiscal year 2022/23 is to be presented at the House of Representatives (HoR) on Saturday.

Though there was a pre-scheduled agenda for presenting Economic Survey in the parliamentary meeting on Friday, it was not materialized due to obstruction of CPN-UML, the main opposition party.

There is an arrangement for presenting the Economic Survey before the unveiling of upcoming year’s budget. Minister for Finance Janardan Sharma is scheduled to present the economic survey in the parliament tomorrow.

Likewise, Finance Minister Sharma will present the annual budget for the fiscal 2022/23 in the joint meeting of federal parliament on May 29.

The Constitution has set Jestha 15 (May 29) as the date for presenting the budget in the federal parliament. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal