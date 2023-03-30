General

Economist Dr Swarnim Wagle has announced his dissociation from the Nepali Congress (NC).

"I have decided to disassociate myself from the Nepali Congress that has my familial legacy for 50 years and my involvement since the Satyagraha of 2042 BS and People's Movement of 2046 BS," Dr Wagle has written in his Facebook wall.

In his status, Dr Wagle has stated that he made contributions to the party for three decades indirectly and for a decade directly in economic policy and planning, intellectual-theoretical consultations and training as well as expansion of the party's international legitimacy.

Dr Wagle, who served as the National Planning Commission Vice-Chair, has announced that he would remain active in public role with the beginning of New Year 2080 BS by taking the agenda of healthy democracy and economic progress based on good-governance.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS