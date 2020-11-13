General

Education campaigner of Kalikot district, Kalibahan Bishta has passed away. He was 68. A diabetes patient for long, he died in Kathmandu in course of treatment, his son, Rohan, said.

A resident of Lalu, Naraharinath rural municipality-8, Bishta had taught in various schools in the district. He played a leading role in promoting education in the district by campaigning to open schools in remote areas. He was also decorated by the Government of Nepal for his contribution to the education sector in a remote district, rural municipality chairperson, Dhiraj Bishta, said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal