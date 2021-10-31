General

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Paudel has pledged to resolve longstanding problems in education sector.

He assured that problems relating to the management of temporary and contracted school teachers and post adjustments would be resolved. He was addressing an event organised here today by the CPN (Maoist Centre), Nisikhola Rural Municipality to exchange greetings on the occasion of Tihar and Chhath festivals. "This matter has been discussed with the Ministry of Finance and the Office of Prime Minister. The process to resolve the matter will begin shortly," he said.

Saying that he has taken up the post as education minister in a special situation, he pledged to spend his term in the development of education sector in coordination with the Ministry of Finance. Educational infrastructure development and reconstruction of school buildings damaged due to disasters would continue, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal