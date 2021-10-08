General

Newly appointed Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Poudel has reaffirmed his commitment to give continuity to the educational reform programmes.

Assuming his office at Singha Durbar on Friday, Minister Poudel said that educational reform was needed to produce adequate human resources needed to achieve socialism-oriented state.

Talking to media persons briefly, Minister Poudel instructed the staffers in the Ministry to work to ensure meaningful change in the field of education in the country.

Minister Poudel was welcomed by Secretary at the Ministry, Ram Prasad Thapaliya along with other high-ranking officials.

Along with Minister Poudel, Minister of State for Education, Science and Technology Bodhmaya Kumari Yadav also took her office on Friday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal