education, Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Paudel has urged the authority concerned to pay attention to strengthening of the campuses affiliated to the Tribhuvan University (TU).

Addressing the 56th anniversary of Thapathali Campus Institute of Engineering, here today, Minister Paudel argued that higher education sector would not see improvements unless universities were modernized.

Paudel asserted, "The educational institutions where 80 per cent of the students of the country study should not have traditional approach anymore. Such institutions should be attuned to modern times."

He was of the view that the TU should pay attention towards consolidation of campus affiliated to it. The Minister urged the aspiring engineers as well as those already in the profession to be serious towards development of infrastructures since he, argued, engineers had a greater role on it.

Minister Paudel shared that the government would begin construction of physical infrastructures of more than 40 campuses across the country starting from this year.

He opined that desired result could be achieved if only there is proper action-plan, efficiency, discipline, diligence and energy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal